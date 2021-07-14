 Skip to main content
Police: South Glens Falls man shoplifted from three Queensbury stores
Police: South Glens Falls man shoplifted from three Queensbury stores

QUEENSBURY — A South Glens Falls man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he stole merchandise from three Queensbury stores.

State police responded to a report of a shoplifter at Tractor Supply late Tuesday afternoon. A store employee told the trooper about witnessing a man throwing a backpack containing over $90 worth of goods over a fence on the property, according to a news release.

The man, later identified as Robert J. Felice Jr., 51, had not paid for the merchandise. Felice left the property before police arrived.

The trooper followed Felice’s last known direction of travel and checked the Home Depot to see if he possibly was there. Upon pulling into the parking lot, police located Felice pushing a dolly of stolen merchandise from Home Depot to his vehicle. Police said the merchandise was worth over $400.

Felice was arrested and while being searched, police found a backpack he used to store the goods stolen from Tractor Supply. The backpack was stolen from Walmart.

Felice had a glass pipe containing crack cocaine residue and less than a gram of crack cocaine in his vehicle, according to police.

Felice was charged with felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance as well as seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of petit larceny — all misdemeanors.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Queensbury Town Court on July 23.

