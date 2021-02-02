 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: South Glens Falls man had sexual contact with child younger than 11
0 comments

Police: South Glens Falls man had sexual contact with child younger than 11

{{featured_button_text}}

WILTON — A South Glens Falls man has been arrested after police said he had sexual contact with a child under the age of 11.

State police’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip about a man possessing child pornography. After an investigation, David W. Lunt, 19, has been accused of possessing and promoting images of child sexual exploitation, according to a news release.

During the course of the investigation, police learned that in 2018, Lunt had sexual contact with a child younger than 11.

Lunt was charged with felony counts of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, promoting the sexual performance of a child and possessing a sexual performance of a child.

Lunt was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Woman admits to causing crash that killed two Cambridge residents; 4 to 12 years in prison likely

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News