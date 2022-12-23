Police: South Glens Falls man drove while 3 times the legal limit for intoxication

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A South Glens Falls man was arrested on Monday for allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration more than three times the legal limit for intoxication.

State police stopped Justin L. Crete, 43, on Ferry Boulevard in the village of South Glens Falls at about 10 p.m. for multiple vehicle and traffic violations, according to a news release.

Crete was arrested and taken to the state police Wilton station for processing, where he provided a breath sample with a 0.26% blood alcohol concentration. The legal limit for intoxication is 0.08%.

Crete was charged with felony driving while intoxication because he has a previous conviction within the last 10 years. He was issued tickets and released to the medical staff at Saratoga Hospital. He is due in Moreau Town Court on Jan. 11.