Police: South Glens Falls man drove under influence of drugs

QUEENSBURY — A South Glens Falls man was arrested on Friday after police said he drove under the influence and crashed his car.

State police responded to a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of Sherman Avenue and Leo Street just after noon. When troopers arrived on scene, they found that the vehicle had struck a mailbox and a small rock wall, according to a news release.

Troopers interviewed the driver, 37-year-old Robert G. Orton, and observed that he appeared to be impaired. Field sobriety tests confirmed the impairment and Orton was arrested, police said.

When police searched Orton, they found about 29 grams of Ecstasy pills, less than a gram of heroin and a small quantity of synthetic marijuana. Orton was evaluated by a drug recognition expert at the Queensbury state police station.

Orton was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a violation of driving while ability impaired by drugs.

He was sent to Warren County Jail on a parole warrant and is due in Queensbury Town Court on April 5.

Orton was released in January 2020 after serving nearly 3 years in prison on a charge of criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was arrested in 2013 for illegally selling the prescription drug Suboxone, which is used to treat opioid addicts. He was initially placed on probation before the prison sentence was imposed.

