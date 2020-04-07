Police: South Glens Falls man drove stolen vehicle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A South Glens Falls man was arrested Monday for allegedly driving a car that had been stolen from the parking lot of Stewart’s Shops in Ballston Spa.

Troopers stopped Tyler S. Moon 34, at about 5:15 p.m. in the northbound off-ramp at Exit 15. Police had received a report that the 2009 Saturn he was operating was reported stolen from the convenience store on Route 9, according to State Police.

When police saw Moon, he allegedly stopped his vehicle and fled on foot. He was found a short time later by patrols.

Moon also had multiple doses of Suboxone, which is used to treat narcotics addition. He attempted to eat the drug to conceal the evidence, police said.

Moon was charged with felony counts criminal possession of stolen property-vehicle and tampering with physical evidence. He was also faces misdemeanors of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and using a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

Moon was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Saratoga City Court on May 21.