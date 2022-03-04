Police: South Glens Falls man broke into home, assaulted resident

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A South Glens Falls man has been arrested after police said he forced entry into a home and struck the resident.

Christopher J. Phair, 56, is accused of going to the home of a male acquaintance at about 5:40 p.m. on Feb. 27. Police said Phair forced his way inside by breaking the door and assaulted the man, causing facial fractures and a concussion, according to a news release from the South Glens Falls Police Department.

Phair fled the scene but turned himself in at the police station later. He was charged with felony counts of first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief, as well as a misdemeanor of third-degree assault.

Phair was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and released to a third party. An order of protection was issued for the victim.

Sgt. Jason Martin made the arrest with the assistance of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.