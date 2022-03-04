 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: South Glens Falls man broke into home, assaulted resident

  • 0
Christopher J. Phair

Phair

 Provided photo

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A South Glens Falls man has been arrested after police said he forced entry into a home and struck the resident.

Christopher J. Phair, 56, is accused of going to the home of a male acquaintance at about 5:40 p.m. on Feb. 27. Police said Phair forced his way inside by breaking the door and assaulted the man, causing facial fractures and a concussion, according to a news release from the South Glens Falls Police Department.

Phair fled the scene but turned himself in at the police station later. He was charged with felony counts of first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief, as well as a misdemeanor of third-degree assault.

Phair was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and released to a third party. An order of protection was issued for the victim.

Sgt. Jason Martin made the arrest with the assistance of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police blotter

A sex offender is expected to receive 5 years of probation after failing to register.

Watch Now: Related Video

The Queen shows her support for Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News