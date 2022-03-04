Police: South Glens Falls man broke into home, assaulted resident

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A South Glens Falls man has been arrested after police said he forced entry into a home and struck the resident.
Christopher J. Phair, 56, is accused of going to the home of a male acquaintance at about 5:40 p.m. on Feb. 27. Police said Phair forced his way inside by breaking the door and assaulted the man, causing facial fractures and a concussion, according to a news release from the South Glens Falls Police Department.
Phair fled the scene but turned himself in at the police station later. He was charged with felony counts of first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief, as well as a misdemeanor of third-degree assault.
Phair was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and released to a third party. An order of protection was issued for the victim.
Sgt. Jason Martin made the arrest with the assistance of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department.