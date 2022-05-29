Police: Situation cleared in search for man with gun

HUDSON FALLS — Police announced early Sunday morning that they have cleared the area surrounding Meadow Road, where several streets were blocked off Saturday night during a search for a reported man with a gun.

The Hudson Falls Police Department sent an alert at 6 a.m. saying that the situation is under control and there is no longer any active incident.

The incident began just after 10 p.m. Police were looking for a man with a purple baseball cap, gray shirt and black shorts, according to police radio transmissions.

A state police K-9 unit was also dispatched to the scene.

Residents had been advised to stay indoors as police investigated Meadow and other surrounding streets including Lark Street, Spruce Street, Brook Road, Circular Drive, Burgoyne Avenue between Pearl Street and Burgoyne Avenue and Maple Street between Spruce Street and Burgoyne.

The man had reportedly gone back into the residence where the situation started and refused to come out, according to police radio transmissions.

Police said a press release would be coming out later on Sunday morning.

