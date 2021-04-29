 Skip to main content
Police: Sex offender failed to verify address, provide photo per state rules
QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury sex offender has been arrested after police said he did not abide by state rules.

Leroy Prosser, 49, was charged with two felony counts for allegedly not verifying his address every 90 days and providing a yearly photograph as part of his requirements as a sex offender, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Prosser is a Level 3 with a sexually violent offender designation, which is classified as the highest likelihood to reoffend.

He was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in 2000 for sexual intercourse involving a 3-year-old girl, according to the sex offender registry.

Prosser was being held by police pending arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court.

The investigation and arrest was handled by members of the Criminal Investigations Unit/Sex Offender Management Unit.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

