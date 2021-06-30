 Skip to main content
Police: Sex offender failed to register social media account
Police: Sex offender failed to register social media account

FORT ANN — A registered sex offender is facing charges after failing to register a social media account, according to police.

Michael J. Kio, 44, was arrested Tuesday by the Washington County Sheriff's Office after an investigation determined he failed to disclose an online account used to register on social media.

He was charged with failing to properly register as a sex offender, a felony.

Kio was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in Fort Ann Town Court at a later date. 

