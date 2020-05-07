Police: Sex offender failed to alert authorities of internet account change
MOREAU — A South Glens Falls man was charged with a felony for failing to alert proper authorities of changes to his internet accounts, State Police said.

On Wednesday, State Police in Wilton arrested Daniel R. Larmon, 30, of South Glens Falls, who is a sex offender, and charged him with the felony charge of failing to report change, his first offense. 

Sex offenders are required by law to alert authorities when they change addresses and internet accounts.

Larmon was issued an appearance ticket for Moreau Town Court on July 8 at 9 a.m.

