Police: Sex offender did not register address with authorities

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall sex offender has been arrested after police said he did not notify authorities of his address.
John R. Jamison, 73, was charged with a felony count of failure to property register as a sex offender. The arrest followed an investigation by state police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release.
Jamison was held pending arraignment in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court.
Jamison was sentenced in Washington County Court in October 1999 to 7 years in state prison after being convicted of first-degree sexual abuse. He was released in 2005.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
