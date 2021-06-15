 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Sex offender did not register address with authorities
0 comments

Police: Sex offender did not register address with authorities

{{featured_button_text}}
John R. Jamison

Jamison

 Provided photo

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall sex offender has been arrested after police said he did not notify authorities of his address.

John R. Jamison, 73, was charged with a felony count of failure to property register as a sex offender. The arrest followed an investigation by state police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release.

Jamison was held pending arraignment in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Jamison was sentenced in Washington County Court in October 1999 to 7 years in state prison after being convicted of first-degree sexual abuse. He was released in 2005.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 15

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News