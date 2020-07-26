Police: Sex offender arrested on two warrants

CLIFTON PARK — A Washington County sex offender is facing multiple felony charges after being arrested last week by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office on two outstanding warrants.

Joseph H. Rogers II, 31, of Granville, was arrested on July 22 in Clifton Park for failing to notify authorities of an address change and for knowingly filing documents containing false information, police said.

The warrants were issued by Milton Town Court.

Rogers appeared by videoconference in Stillwater Town Court and was held at Saratoga Conty Jail in lieu of bail, where he awaits further legal proceedings in the case.