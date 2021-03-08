 Skip to main content
Police seize 176 grams of crack cocaine after stopping Brooklyn man on Northway
MOREAU — A Brooklyn man is facing felony drug charges after police said he had 176 grams of crack cocaine in his vehicle.

State police stopped James J. Harris, 36, on the Northway in Moreau at about 9:15 p.m. Friday for a series of traffic violations. The trooper interviewed Harris and he consented to a search of his vehicle.

In addition to the crack cocaine, police said Harris had about 14 grams of heroin.

Harris was charged with three felony counts of second-degree, third-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Harris was virtually arraigned in Moreau Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail on $10,000 cash and $25,000 bond. He is due back in court on a later date.

