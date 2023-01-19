 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police seek suspect in Xtra-Mart robbery in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a gas station at gunpoint last week. 

On Jan. 12 at 8:15 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Xtra-Mart Mobil at 2398 state Route 9N in the town of Lake George. 

According to police, a male suspect entered the store and approached the clerk, displaying a handgun and demanding cash and cigarettes before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit is handling the investigation with assistance from the New York State Police.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office 518-743-2500, option 1, and ask for a member of the Criminal Investigations Unit. Anonymous tips can also be left at 518-761-9800.

Last week, Glens Falls reported a string of possibly connected attempted armed robberies in which a person wearing a mask and all-black clothing walked up to people on the street and demanded money.

