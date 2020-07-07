Police seek identification of man captured on video in the area of burglary

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person captured on video in the area of a burglary last week.

The burglary occurred on Saturday in the East End of the city, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

People who have any information about the identity of the person or if they are the person in question, they should contact the Glens Falls Police Detective Division at 518-761-3840.

