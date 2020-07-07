Police seek identification of man captured on video in the area of burglary
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying this man who was captured on video in the area of a burglary in the city's East End on Saturday.

 Courtesy photo

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person captured on video in the area of a burglary last week.

The burglary occurred on Saturday in the East End of the city, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

People who have any information about the identity of the person or if they are the person in question, they should contact the Glens Falls Police Detective Division at 518-761-3840.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

