Police searching for missing teen from Plattsburgh

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

PLATTSBURGH — Police are looking for Dominick Matott, 16, who went missing May 3, a news release said.

Matott was last seen leaving a residence in Plattsburgh that day at approximately 7:30 p.m.

He is 6 feet tall, and approximately 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, and was wearing red gym shorts and a gray cut-off T-shirt.

He may be traveling to Troy. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 518-873-2777.