Police searching for missing teen from Plattsburgh
0 comments

Police searching for missing teen from Plattsburgh

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Missing teen

Police are looking for Dominick Matott, 16, who went missing May 3, a news release said.

PLATTSBURGH — Police are looking for Dominick Matott, 16, who went missing May 3, a news release said.

Matott was last seen leaving a residence in Plattsburgh that day at approximately 7:30 p.m.

He is 6 feet tall, and approximately 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, and was wearing red gym shorts and a gray cut-off T-shirt.

He may be traveling to Troy. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 518-873-2777.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News