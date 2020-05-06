Police searching for missing teen from Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH — Police are looking for Dominick Matott, 16, who went missing May 3, a news release said.
Matott was last seen leaving a residence in Plattsburgh that day at approximately 7:30 p.m.
He is 6 feet tall, and approximately 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, and was wearing red gym shorts and a gray cut-off T-shirt.
He may be traveling to Troy. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 518-873-2777.
