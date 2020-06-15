Police: Scotia woman drove drunk, had drugs in possession

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — A Scotia woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly driving while intoxicated and with drugs in her possession.

State Police stopped Sarah C. Bickford, 35, on Sunday at about 5:45 a.m. after a 911 call was placed from her vehicle.

During the call, the dispatcher could hear an argument on the line. Troopers located the vehicle near the northbound off-ramp of Exit 20 of the Northway.

When the trooper spoke with Bickford, they could smell the odor of alcohol and gave her field sobriety tests, police said.

While being arrested, Bickford allegedly destroyed a small bag containing less than a gram of cocaine. She also had a tablet of amphetamine, police said.

Bickford was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance-cocaine and tampering with physical evidence. She also faces misdemeanors of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or greater.

She was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Queensbury Town Court on Aug. 17 at 9 a.m.