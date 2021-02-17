Police: Scotia man arrested for stealing nearly $1,500 from Wilton Target

WILTON — A Scotia man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing nearly $1,500 in merchandise last month from a local Target, which had obtained a no-trespass order against him last year for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars in merchandise.

Eugene F. Wachtel, 54, stole $1,449 worth of merchandise from the Route 50 Target store on Jan. 23, state police said.

He was charged with third-degree burglary, a felony.

Wachtel was arrested last year in connection to several larcenies in Wilton, including stealing $488 worth of merchandise from the same Target, as well as $523 in merchandise from the Wilton Walmart and $124 from a nearby by Hannaford, according to police.

At the time, Wachtel was also arrested on multiple counts of drug possession and driving without a license.

He is due back in Wilton Town Court on March 9.