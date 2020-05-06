Police: Schuylerville woman had crack cocaine
Police: Schuylerville woman had crack cocaine

MALTA — A Schuylerville woman faces a felony drug count following a traffic stop on the Northway on Tuesday.

Brittney D. Jaworski, 34, was stopped for a traffic infraction at about 3 p.m. just north of Exit 13. The state trooper obtained consent to search her vehicle and she allegedly had 0.83 grams of crack cocaine, police said. 

Jaworski was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and released to Saratoga County Probation.

She is due back in court on June 11 at 2 p.m.

