Police: Schuylerville man used counterfeit currency

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Schuylerville man was arrested on Thursday for using counterfeit money at a business in Saratoga Springs, according to police.

Travis M. Pettit, 23, of Burgoyne Avenue, is charged with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a felony.

Police said that Pettit used counterfeit currency in an attempt to defraud a local business out of merchandise and currency on Dec. 22, 2021. He was arrested after an investigation conducted by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

Pettit was arraigned in the Saratoga Springs City Court and released under his own recognizance. Police said that he is scheduled to appear in the court at a later date.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.