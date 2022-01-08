 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Schuylerville man used counterfeit currency

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Schuylerville man was arrested on Thursday for using counterfeit money at a business in Saratoga Springs, according to police.

Travis M. Pettit, 23, of Burgoyne Avenue, is charged with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a felony.

Police said that Pettit used counterfeit currency in an attempt to defraud a local business out of merchandise and currency on Dec. 22, 2021. He was arrested after an investigation conducted by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

Pettit was arraigned in the Saratoga Springs City Court and released under his own recognizance. Police said that he is scheduled to appear in the court at a later date.

Travis M. Pettit

Pettit

 Provided photo
