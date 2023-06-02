MILTON — A Schuylerville man is facing charges after police said he violated an order of protection by flying his aircraft.

On Thursday, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of an alleged violation of an order of protection. After an investigation, police determined that 64-year-old Michael J. Arnold flew his aircraft, a 1976 Cessna 180, in violation of an order of protection previously issued by Saratoga Town Court, according to a news release.

Arnold also allegedly resisted deputies when he was taken into custody.

He was charged with misdemeanors of second-degree criminal contempt, resisting arrest and obstruction of government administration.

Arnold was arraigned in Milton Town Court and released after posting $1,500 cash bail. He is due back in court at a later date.