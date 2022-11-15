 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Schroon Lake man cut motel pipes

  • 0

SCHROON LAKE — A Schroon Lake man was arrested on Monday after police said he used a saw to cut pipes at the motel where he resides.

According to police, on Oct. 26, officers responded to Wayfarer Motel located on  Route 9 in the town of Schroon, for a criminal mischief complaint. 

An investigation determined Woodrow E. Brazee, 30, who resides at the Wayfarer Motel, went into the basement of the motel on Oct. 5 and cut several pipes using a hack saw, causing them to leak.

Further investigation determined Brazee caused $2,800 worth of damage to his apartment, police said.

He was charged with second-degree criminal mischief.

Brazee was arrested and processed at state police Schroon Lake. He was arraigned in the Schroon Lake Town Court and then released on his own recognizance. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth had a surprising request when it came to having her photo taken

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News