Police: Schroon Lake man cut motel pipes

SCHROON LAKE — A Schroon Lake man was arrested on Monday after police said he used a saw to cut pipes at the motel where he resides.

According to police, on Oct. 26, officers responded to Wayfarer Motel located on Route 9 in the town of Schroon, for a criminal mischief complaint.

An investigation determined Woodrow E. Brazee, 30, who resides at the Wayfarer Motel, went into the basement of the motel on Oct. 5 and cut several pipes using a hack saw, causing them to leak.

Further investigation determined Brazee caused $2,800 worth of damage to his apartment, police said.

He was charged with second-degree criminal mischief.

Brazee was arrested and processed at state police Schroon Lake. He was arraigned in the Schroon Lake Town Court and then released on his own recognizance.