Police, schools monitor violent threats on TikTok

Local law enforcement agencies and school districts are aiming to address recent threats of violence made against schools nationwide on the social media platform TikTok.

And one local school district is transitioning to all-remote learning on Friday due to concerns by parents and students.

Whitehall Superintendent of Schools Patrick Dee wrote to parents Thursday that "Given the incident about the comment made yesterday, coupled with the information being posted on TikTok, a decision has been made for all grade levels to transition to fully remote learning" on Friday.

Dee was referencing both a local situation that was investigated and determined to be unfounded as well as "reports about a number of TikTok photos/posts that have been circulating in schools in our area and around the country and are said to be associated with school shootings or a school shooting day.

"Please realize, no new information has been learned since this morning to contribute to this decision," Dee wrote. "It is the culmination of the apprehension for parents and guardians to send their child(ren) to school tomorrow due to the combination of events."

In addition to TikTok, Dee referred to an incident on Wednesday in which "school administrators learned about a comment made by a student in a classroom that was perceived as "threatening."

"We referred this information to the Washington County Sheriff's Office and upon investigation, it was determined that no threat was made," Dee wrote, also noting a local social media post was checked out and found to be from last year and not from the student in question.

In an earlier email, Dee wrote: "It was determined that the student made a benign comment when speaking with a teacher that was taken out of context by some students who were present. Unfortunately, throughout the evening, social media morphed an otherwise innocuous comment into something that has resulted in a great deal of unnecessary concern for students and parents."

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Thursday that it "was made aware of videos and posts that were made on several social media platforms that indicated a possible threat to the Whitehall school district," but the investigation indicated that "the potential threat is not credible."

"The Sheriff’s Office investigation is continuing but at this time the videos that circulated by the TikTok platform are not believed to have been created locally and that it was not created as a threat to any specific location," the news release stated. "The Sheriff’s Office and Whitehall school district are working together to assure the Whitehall (school district) and all school districts in Washington County are safe."

Elsewhere, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is working with the county's partner school districts to monitor the TikTok threats. Police said in a Thursday news release that the threats seem to have circulated nationwide and are not believed to be connected to any institution in Saratoga County.

In Queensbury, Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon on Thursday sent an email to families within the district addressing the threats.

Gannon said the safety of students and staff is the district's top priority and that officials are aware of the threats on TikTok.

But there have been no threats aimed at the district specifically, he wrote.

"Although these nationwide posts have been deemed non-credible, we take this matter very seriously," he said. "Warren County Sheriff's Department and the New York State Police are aware of these posts, and we will continue to partner with them to ensure safety at all times."

Gannon said the district encourages families to stay vigilant and communicate with their children about the importance of sharing information regarding the posts and "being good digital citizens."

The Glens Falls City School District will have additional officers at the middle and high schools and police patrolling the other schools throughout the day, according to the district's website. The Hudson Falls Central School District will also have an increased police presence at its buildings.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is encouraging the public to follow the "See something, say something" philosophy.

"We appreciate those members of the public who have voiced concerns over the posts and will continue to proactively monitor them," the news release stated.

