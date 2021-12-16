Police, schools address violent threats on TikTok

Local law enforcement and school districts are aiming to address recent threats of violence made against schools nationwide on the social media platform TikTok.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is working with the county's partner school districts to monitor those threats. Police said in a Thursday news release the threats seem to have circulated nationwide and are not believed to be connected to any institution in Saratoga County.

Queensbury Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon on Thursday sent an email to families within the district addressing the threats.

In the email, Gannon said the safety of students and staff is the district's top priority, and that they are aware of the threats on TikTok.

But there have been no threats aimed at the district specifically.

"Although these nationwide posts have been deemed non-credible, we take this matter very seriously," he said. "Warren County Sheriff's Department and the New York State Police are aware of these posts, and we will continue to partner with them to ensure safety at all times."

Gannon stated that the district encourages families to stay vigilant and communicate with their children about the importance of sharing information regarding the posts and "being good digital citizens."

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is encouraging the public to follow the "See something, say something" philosophy.

"We appreciate those members of the public who have voiced concerns over the posts and will continue to proactively monitor them," the news release stated.

