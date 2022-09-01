Police: Schenectady women arrested in connection with stolen vehicle

KINGSBURY — State police on Wednesday arrested a Schenectady woman in connection with a stolen vehicle from Georgia.

At 3:19 a.m., while on patrol, police located a vehicle on Main Street in Kingsbury that had been reported stolen from Gwinnett County, Georgia, on July 21.

An investigation determined that the driver, 36-year-old Jaylene L. Conyer, rented the vehicle in Georgia on July 28 and failed to return it on the agreed upon date of Aug. 11, according to a news release.

Conyer was charged with a misdemeanor count of third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle.

She was arrested and taken to state police for processing. Conyer was issued an appearance ticket for Kingsbury Town Court on Sept. 7 and released.

The vehicle was seized and secured.