Police: Schenectady woman tried to bring drugs into Washington Correctional Facility

FORT ANN — A Schenectady woman was arrested on Saturday after police said she tried to bring drugs into Washington Correctional Facility.

State police were called to the medium-security prison in Fort Ann just before noon for a report of a visitor attempting to bring contraband into the facility.

A preliminary investigation determined that Lamess A. Ahmed, 28, was in possession of about 35 strips of Suboxone, 1.3 grams of marijuana and 3.4 grams of synthetic cannabinoids, according to a news release.

Ahmed was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband, two counts of second-degree promoting prison contraband and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance — all felonies.

