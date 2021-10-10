Police: Schenectady woman drove drunk, crashed car in Wilton

WILTON — A Schenectady woman was arrested on Saturday after police said she drove drunk and crashed her vehicle on Route 50 in Wilton.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash near Edie Road at about 2:47 p.m. Police said 37-year-old Andrea J. Howard left her lane and struck an unoccupied vehicle off the shoulder of the road, according to a news release.

Howard’s blood alcohol concentration exceeded 0.18%, police said. The legal limit for intoxication is 0.08%.

Howard was charged with aggravated DWI, DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of 0.08 or greater. The charges were felonies because she has previous DWI convictions.

Howard was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Wilton Town Court at a later date.

