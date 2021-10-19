Police: Schenectady man tried to pass bad checks in Fort Edward, Greenwich

FORT EDWARD — A Schenectady man was arrested on Friday after police said he passed fake checks at two banks.

Edward M. Tomchek, 43, allegedly attempted to cash fraudulent checks at both the Fort Edward and Greenwich branches of Glens Falls National Bank. Police said he was trying to obtain a total of $9,000, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The alleged incidents took place on Aug. 20.

Tomchek was charged with two felony counts each of third-degree grand larceny and second-degree possession of a forged instrument.

He is also being charged with similar crimes in Warren County, police said.

Tomchek is being held in Warren County Jail on a parole violation. He will appear in court in Fort Edward and Greenwich on later dates.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.