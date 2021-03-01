Police: Schenectady man threatened to blow up Wilton Walmart

Man threatened to blow up Walmart

WILTON — A Schenectady man was arrested on Sunday after police said he threatened to blow up the Walmart store in Wilton.

Gregory L. Craig, 64, of 834 State St., is accused of calling 911 just after 4 p.m. and making the threat. The store was evacuated, secured and swept by K-9 units from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release.

Before making the threat, Craig was removed from the store for an unrelated incident, police said. He was located a short time later on a public bus in Ballston Spa in an effort to return to Schenectady. Craig was arrested without incident.

Craig was charged with felony making a terroristic threat. He was arraigned in Stillwater Town Court and sent without bail to Saratoga County Jail.

He is due back in Wilton Town Court next week.

Sex offender failed to register

FORT ANN — A Fort Ann man is expected to receive a sentence of 1 to 3 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender.

Adam D. Kemp, 31, pleaded guilty to the crime in Washington County Court on Friday.