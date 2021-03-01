 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Schenectady man threatened to blow up Wilton Walmart
0 comments
alert

Police: Schenectady man threatened to blow up Wilton Walmart

{{featured_button_text}}
Gregory Craig

Craig

 Provided photo

WILTON — A Schenectady man was arrested on Sunday after police said he threatened to blow up the Walmart store in Wilton.

Gregory L. Craig, 64, of 834 State St., is accused of calling 911 just after 4 p.m. and making the threat. The store was evacuated, secured and swept by K-9 units from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release.

Before making the threat, Craig was removed from the store for an unrelated incident, police said. He was located a short time later on a public bus in Ballston Spa in an effort to return to Schenectady. Craig was arrested without incident.

Craig was charged with felony making a terroristic threat. He was arraigned in Stillwater Town Court and sent without bail to Saratoga County Jail.

He is due back in Wilton Town Court next week.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC warns vigilance as 3rd vaccine is rolled out

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lindsey Godfrey pleads guilty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News