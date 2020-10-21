 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Schenectady man stole tool set, chainsaw
0 comments

Police: Schenectady man stole tool set, chainsaw

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WILTON — A Schenectady man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing a tool set and chainsaw.

Brian D. Horn, 45, was picked up on a warrant from Wilton Town Court. He is accused of taking the property that totaled over $1,000 from the Lowe's in Wilton on May 6. 

Horn was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny. He was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail. He is due back in court on Friday at 1 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News