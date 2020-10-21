Police: Schenectady man stole tool set, chainsaw

WILTON — A Schenectady man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing a tool set and chainsaw.

Brian D. Horn, 45, was picked up on a warrant from Wilton Town Court. He is accused of taking the property that totaled over $1,000 from the Lowe's in Wilton on May 6.

Horn was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny. He was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail. He is due back in court on Friday at 1 p.m.