Police: Schenectady man stole over $800 from Wilton Walmart

WILTON — A Schenectady man was arrested after police said he shoplifted more than $800 from the Wilton Walmart.

Brian D. Horn, 47, is accused of taking various merchandise on Aug. 11. He had a no-trespass order barring him from being on the property, police said. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Horn was charged with felony third-degree burglary and misdemeanor petit larceny.

He was arraigned in Saratoga County Jail and is due in Wilton Town Court on Thursday.

