Police: Schenectady man stole over $3,000 worth of merchandise from Wilton Walmart

WILTON — A Schenectady man was arrested on Monday after police said he stole merchandise from Walmart over a four-month period last year.

State police responded to Home Depot just before 8 p.m. after receiving a report of a larceny in progress. Troopers observed the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old James D. Reed, leaving in a vehicle.

When they stopped the vehicle, they found that Reed was in possession of burglar tools, as well as a clear glass smoking device containing cocaine residue and drug paraphernalia, according to a news release.

Reed was arrested and when he was being booked, troopers learned that Reed was the suspect in six separate thefts that took place at the Walmart in Wilton. Reed allegedly enter the store on six occasions from August through November and stole over $3,000 worth of merchandise.

Reed was charged with six counts each of third-degree burglary and misdemeanor petit larceny. He is also facing a felony charge of third-degree burglary in connection with the Home Depot incident, as well as misdemeanors of possession of burglar tools, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and fifth-degree conspiracy.