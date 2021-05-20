 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Schenectady man stole over $1,500 worth of goods from Wilton Home Depot
0 comments

Police: Schenectady man stole over $1,500 worth of goods from Wilton Home Depot

{{featured_button_text}}

WILTON — A Schenectady man was arrested last week on a warrant after police said he stole merchandise from Home Depot.

Tyler J. Marley, 27, is accused of taking over $1,500 worth of goods from the Wilton store on June 17. He had left the scene before police arrived.

A warrant was issued for his arrest last July.

Marley was turned over to state police after he was in Schenectady County Jail on unrelated charges.

He was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny and is due in Wilton Town Court on June 8.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The water crisis is real and it's here

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News