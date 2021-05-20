Police: Schenectady man stole over $1,500 worth of goods from Wilton Home Depot

WILTON — A Schenectady man was arrested last week on a warrant after police said he stole merchandise from Home Depot.

Tyler J. Marley, 27, is accused of taking over $1,500 worth of goods from the Wilton store on June 17. He had left the scene before police arrived.

A warrant was issued for his arrest last July.

Marley was turned over to state police after he was in Schenectady County Jail on unrelated charges.

He was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny and is due in Wilton Town Court on June 8.

