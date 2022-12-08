Police: Schenectady man received over $3K in illegal benefits from Washington County

FORT EDWARD — A Schenectady man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly obtaining over $3,000 in illegal welfare benefits from Washington County.

David L. Arredondo, 38, was charged with felony third-degree grand larceny. A joint investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Department of Social Services determined that Arredondo failed to report unemployment benefits as income while applying for and being on temporary assistance, according to a news release.

This resulted in him receiving benefits exceeding $3,000 to which he was not entitled.

Arredondo was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in Fort Edward Town Court at a later date.