Police: Schenectady man placed camera in bathroom of group home

GREENFIELD — A Schenectady man was arrested Saturday for allegedly placing a recording device in an employee bathroom at a group home for people with disabilities.

Eric E. Sadlon, 48, of 1966 Leo Ave., is accused of putting a hidden camera in the state-run facility where he worked. The hidden camera captured images and video of employees when they were using the restroom, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

The recording device was discovered by a female employee concealed within a USB wall charger.

Sadlon was charged with felony second-degree unlawful surveillance. He was arraigned in Milton Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

The investigation is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office is working on the case in conjunction with the New York State Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.