Police: Schenectady man nearly struck two Saratoga County sheriff's deputies with car
SCHUYLERVILLE — A Schenectady man was arrested on Monday after police said he nearly struck two deputies with his car after fleeing the scene of a domestic incident.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a trespassing call on Pearl Street in the village of Schuylerville at about 5:45 p.m.

Police said Wayne A. Rice, 43, was fleeing the scene and nearly hit the officers. After Rice stopped his vehicle temporarily, a deputy tried to arrest him. At that point, Rice allegedly drove off again while that deputy was partially inside the vehicle, according to a news release.

Rice was charged with two felony counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

He was sent to Saratoga County Jail without bail.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

