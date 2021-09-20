Police: Schenectady man keyed car, lied about incident

WILTON — A Schenectady man was arrested Saturday because he keyed someone’s car and lied about it, police said.
Steven E. Majewski, 61, is accused of causing more than $1,500 worth of damage to the vehicle. The alleged incident took place on Aug. 26.
Police also said he made a false statement about the crime when being interviewed by police. He also allegedly provided a false written statement.
Majewski was charged with felony second-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor providing a false written statement.
He was released and is due in Wilton Town Court on Sept. 28.
