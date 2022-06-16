Police: Schenectady man had 7-month-old in car while intoxicated

LAKE GEORGE — A Schenectady man had his 7-month-old child with him when he was arrested under Leandra's Law, police said, and faced other charges on Saturday.

Brandon J. Davis was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law, which states that anyone driving while intoxicated with child under the age of 15 will be instantly charged with a felony.

Police said that Davis was also charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office received a complaint at roughly 11:18 p.m. on Saturday of a possible intoxicated driver at the Mobil gas station on Route 9 in Lake George.

Police said the vehicle was located just north of Exit 19 on the Northway when Davis was stopped for failure to maintain a traffic lane.

After an investigation, police said that Davis was intoxicated and operating the vehicle with a revoked driver's license.

Davis took a breathalyzer that registered a BAC of 0.12%, according to police.

Davis was released and is set to appear in Queensbury Town Court at a later date. The arrest was handled by Patrol Officer M. Baker II.