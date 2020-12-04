Police say Lake Luzerne man rammed police car

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Lake Luzerne man arrested earlier this week for leading police on a chase in Saratoga County is also facing charges for allegedly ramming a Saratoga Springs Police Department vehicle.

Dennis J.L. Lescault, 28, was arraigned Wednesday on felony counts of second-degree assault with intent to cause injury to an officer, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree criminal mischief in connection with the incident.

Police said in the early morning hours of Nov. 26, an officer pulled over a Jeep Liberty on Spring Street near Henry Street in Saratoga Springs. When the officer approached the Jeep on foot, it accelerated quickly and turned south onto Circular Street.

The Jeep then proceeded onto Whitney Place and entered the Greenridge Cemetery. The Jeep circled around the cemetery and, as it attempted to exit, rammed the driver’s side of a marked Saratoga Springs Police Department car, according to a news release.

Police said the police car, which had its emergency lights on, was stopped adjacent to the exit and not blocking it. The officer was not injured.

The Jeep continued into the southeast area of the city and then into Malta, where police stopped following it.