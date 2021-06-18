 Skip to main content
Police: Saratoga Springs woman tried to shoplift clothing at Walmart
WILTON — A Saratoga Springs woman is facing a burglary charge after police said she tried to shoplift clothing from Walmart.

Kelly L. Lion, 53, is accused of trying to take clothing from the store on Old Gick Road. She had previously been served with an order of protection not to enter the store, state police said.

Lion was charged with felony third-degree burglary. She was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in Wilton Town Court on July 13.

