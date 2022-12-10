Police: Saratoga Springs woman drove wrong way on Northway, caused crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Saratoga Springs woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly driving the wrong way on the Northway.

State police responded to the northbound lane in Saratoga Springs just after 6 p.m. for a report of a head-on crash. The investigation determined that Dawn M. Lamanda, 58, was traveling south in the northbound lanes when she collided with another vehicle.

Lamanda was uninjured. The other driver was transported to Saratoga Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lamanda was arrested on a felony charge of second-degree reckless endangerment and misdemeanor driving while ability impaired by drugs. She was released and is due back in court on Dec. 29.