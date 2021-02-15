Police: Saratoga Springs woman drove drunk and caused crash

QUEENSBURY — A Saratoga Springs woman was arrested on Sunday night after police said she drove drunk and crashed into a vehicle in Queensbury.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Main Street in Queensbury at about 11 p.m. for a report of a property damage crash.

A 2015 Jeep, operated by 60-year-old Eileen T. Cotter, had struck another vehicle at that location, according to a news release.

Upon interviewing Cotter, police determined that she was intoxicated and subsequently arrested her for driving while intoxicated. She was released to appear in the Queensbury Town Court on a later date.

