Police: Saratoga Springs woman burglarized Wilton apartments' office

Kayla Kelsey

Kelsey

 Provided photo

BALLSTON SPA — A Saratoga Springs woman was arrested on Tuesday after police said she burglarized the office of an apartment complex.

Kayla Kelsey, 27, of 2 Kempton Place, Apt. 12, is accused of entering the office building of Paddock Apartments in Wilton between Jan. 14 and Jan. 16 of this year. Kelsey allegedly stole items and damaged property, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelsey was charged with felony counts of second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny. She was arraigned in Milton Town Court and released on her own recognizance. She will return to court at a later date.

