Police: Saratoga Springs mother and son traded nicotine products for explicit photos of girls

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A mother and son have been arrested for an alleged scheme where police said they traded nicotine products for sexually explicit pictures and videos from underage girls.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit on Monday arrested Michael T. May, 27, and 67-year-old Tomassina May, who both live in the Design Motel in Saratoga Springs, after a lengthy investigation into multiple complaints involving both subjects in the towns of Wilton, Northumberland, Moreau and the city of Saratoga Springs.

Police said over the past several months, Michael May used social media to contact multiple underage juvenile females and would engage them in conversation.

He would then set up sales of nicotine products, vapes and other products to these females. His mother, Tomassina May, would participate in these sales. Michael would allegedly offer to give these products to the juvenile victims if they would send him sexually explicit photos and videos via social media.

According to police, Michael May did receive, and possess, some of these illicit pictures and videos.

Michael May was charged with three felony counts of promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child and two felony counts of possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child. He was also charged with five misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child and three misdemeanor counts of unlawfully dealing with a child.

He was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and taken to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail pending further court action in the matter.

Tomassina May was charged with three misdemeanor counts of unlawfully dealing with a child.

She was released with appearance tickets to return to court at a later date.

Anyone who may have further information into these incidents or may have been contacted by Michael May is asked to contact the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Investigator M. Robinson at 518-885-6761.