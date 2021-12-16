 Skip to main content
Police: Saratoga Springs man stole vehicle from Greenfield home

WILTON — A Saratoga Springs man has been arrested and charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, according to police.

Phillip Girard, 33, was arrested Sunday morning by state police. Police responded to a report of a vehicle being stolen from a driveway in the town of Greenfield. 

Police said that Girard was found by the responding trooper. Girard had been stopped by the owner of the vehicle and was stopped in the roadway.

Girard was taken into custody at the scene, according to police.

He was then transported to the state police station in Wilton and was arraigned in Wilton Town Court. Girard was released under his own recognizance and is due back in court on a later date.

