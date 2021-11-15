Police: Saratoga Springs man stole from Walmart

WILTON — A Saratoga Springs man was arrested on Sunday after police said he stole merchandise from Walmart after previously being banned from the store.
Police responded to a larceny complaint at the store on Old Gick Road at about 8:20 p.m. An investigation determined that David P. Hancock, 23, took items from the store after he had been told by management that he was not to be on the premises, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.
Hancock also had an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear in court on identical charges from a separate incident at the same store police said.
Hancock was charged with felony third-degree burglary and misdemeanor petit larceny.
He was arraigned in Milton Town Court and is due in Wilton Town Court at a later date.