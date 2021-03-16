Police: Saratoga Springs man raped victim younger than 13

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Saratoga Springs man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he had sex with a person younger than 13.

Kurtis R. Patterson, 21, was arrested following an investigation by police of an incident that occurred last week in the city. Patterson allegedly had sexual intercourse and other sexual contact with this person, who is an acquaintance of his, according to a news release.

Patterson was charged with four felony counts. These include two counts of first-degree rape-forcible compulsion and victim under age 13. He also faces two counts of first-degree criminal sex act — also forcible compulsion and victim under age 13.

Patterson was arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail on bail of $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.