Police: Saratoga Springs man raped child younger than the age of 13

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Saratoga Springs man was arrested Monday for allegedly raping a child younger than the age of 13.

Police responded to a house in the city on Thursday regarding a sex offense complaint. The suspect, 41-year-old Todd A. Buchas, had left the scene before police arrived. Buchas is accused of having sex with a girl younger than the age of 13. The victim was known to Buchas, according to a news release.

Buchas was located by police outside the city a short time later and charged with felony counts of predatory sex assault against a child younger than the age of 13, first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

Buchas was arraigned and remanded to Saratoga County Jail without bail.

