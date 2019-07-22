MAYFIELD — A Saratoga Springs man died after he jumped from a boat and did not surface late Saturday night in the Great Sacandaga Lake, according to State Police.
State Police identified the deceased as Major L. Adams of Saratoga Springs. No age of the victim was released. Adams was located by searchers at about 10:50 a.m. this morning.
Search efforts were conducted throughout Sunday before ceasing for the night after a report of a man went missing while swimming off a boat at about 9 p.m. Saturday night near the Northampton Campground boat launch.
State Police was assisted by Department of Environmental Conservation, Fulton and Saratoga County sheriff’s offices, Northville and Edinburgh volunteer fire departments and dive teams from Corinth and South Glens Falls fire departments, Fulton County Emergency Services coordinator, Fulton County Coroner’s Office, Saratoga County Fire coordinator, Greater Amsterdam Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Northampton Volunteer Ambulance Service and the Sean Craig Fund.
